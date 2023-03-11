 Skip navigation
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
Manchester City - Betting Preview
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Saints re-sign restricted free agent Juwan Johnson

  
Published March 11, 2023 11:43 AM
The Saints may have plenty of turnover among their receivers this offseason, but restricted free agent Juwan Johnson will be back.

Johnson’s agent announced on Twitter today that Johnson has signed a new two-year deal through the 2024 season.

The Saints originally signed Johnson as an undrafted rookie in 2020. He had by far his best season last year, catching 42 passes for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 starts.

New Orleans previously re-signed receiver Keith Kirkwood and has other decisions to make, with Jarvis Landry and Deonte Harty set for unrestricted free agency, Marquez Callaway set for restricted free agency and Michael Thomas in the midst of contract talks .