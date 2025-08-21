Saints release Donovan Peoples-Jones

The Saints believe their trade for wide receiver Devaughn Vele will be good news for their offense, but it was bad news for Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The veteran wideout was released on Thursday to make room for Vele on the roster in New Orleans. Peoples-Jones signed with the Saints in May.

Peoples-Jones entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2020 and he remained with the team until he was traded to the Lions in October 2023. He re-signed with the Lions in 2024, but spent the season on their practice squad.

Peoples-Jones has 122 catches for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns for his career. He also spent time as a punt returner in Cleveland and returned one kick for a touchdown in 2022.