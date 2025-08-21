 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints release Donovan Peoples-Jones

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:18 PM

The Saints believe their trade for wide receiver Devaughn Vele will be good news for their offense, but it was bad news for Donovan Peoples-Jones.

The veteran wideout was released on Thursday to make room for Vele on the roster in New Orleans. Peoples-Jones signed with the Saints in May.

Peoples-Jones entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2020 and he remained with the team until he was traded to the Lions in October 2023. He re-signed with the Lions in 2024, but spent the season on their practice squad.

Peoples-Jones has 122 catches for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns for his career. He also spent time as a punt returner in Cleveland and returned one kick for a touchdown in 2022.