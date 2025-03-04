Saints release RB Jamaal Williams

The Saints have moved on from one of their veteran offensive players.

New Orleans has released running back Jamaal Williams, per the transaction wire.

Williams, 29, had one year remaining on his contract, though he had no more guaranteed money left on his deal. He was slated to make $3.15 million in base salary.

With his release, the Saints will save $1.59 million against the cap.

In 14 games last season, Williams rushed for 164 yards on 48 carries with a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 57 yards.

Williams spent his first four seasons with Green Bay before playing for Detroit for two seasons and New Orleans for the last two years.