 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_eaglesfa_250304.jpg
Williams, Sweat, Baun head toward free agency
nbc_pft_slay_250304.jpg
Eagles reportedly will release Slay
nbc_pft_jimmyjohnsonretires_250304.jpg
Jimmy Johnson announces broadcasting retirement

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints release RB Jamaal Williams

  
Published March 4, 2025 04:58 PM

The Saints have moved on from one of their veteran offensive players.

New Orleans has released running back Jamaal Williams, per the transaction wire.

Williams, 29, had one year remaining on his contract, though he had no more guaranteed money left on his deal. He was slated to make $3.15 million in base salary.

With his release, the Saints will save $1.59 million against the cap.

In 14 games last season, Williams rushed for 164 yards on 48 carries with a touchdown. He also caught nine passes for 57 yards.

Williams spent his first four seasons with Green Bay before playing for Detroit for two seasons and New Orleans for the last two years.