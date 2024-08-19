Saints rookie CB Kool-Aid McKinstry leaves preseason game with an injury

The Saints had a concerning injury early in Sunday night’s preseason game against the 49ers.

Rookie cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, the team’s second-round selection, was hurt on the opening drive in a collision with 49ers receiver Trent Taylor on an incompletion. He went into the sideline medical tent initially before running on the sideline.

Eventually, McKinstry headed inside for further medical examination.

A sideline report, per Katherine Terrell of ESPN, says McKinstry has a right leg injury.

The Saints already were playing without corners Marshon Lattimore (hip flexor) and Paulson Adebo (groin).