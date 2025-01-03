 Skip navigation
Saints rule out Derek Carr, ending his season; Alvin Kamara is doubtful

  
Published January 3, 2025 03:20 PM

The Saints ruled out quarterback Derek Carr for Sunday’s season finale against the Buccaneers.

The team didn’t put Carr on injured reserve, hoping he could return before the end of the season. But this will be the fourth game Carr has missed since fracturing his non-throwing hand in a Dec. 8 game against the Giants.

Spencer Rattler again will start at quarterback in place of Carr.

Running back Alvin Kamara is listed as doubtful. He has not played since injuring his groin in a Dec. 15 game against the Commanders.

Kamara needs 50 yards for his first 1,000-yard season.

The Saints ruled out running back Kendre Miller (concussion).

Interim coach Darren Rizzi said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be active again this week.

Wide receiver Chris Olave (concussion) and defensive end Payton Turner (ankle) are questionable.