Saints sign Gaelic football player Charlie Smyth as a kicker

The Saints turned to the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program to add a kicker to their roster.

Agent Paul Sheehy announced that Charlie Smyth has signed with the Saints. Smyth took part in the Scouting Combine and worked out for the Saints this week.

Smyth was a goalkeeper for the Gaelic football club Down in Ireland before deciding to try his hand as an NFL player. NFL UK shared a video of Smyth making a 63-yard field goal this week and he’ll get to try to keep impressing from long range once the Saints’ offseason program gets underway next month.

Smyth joins Welsh rugby player Louis Rees-Zammit as international players to find spots with NFL teams this week. Rees-Zammit is joining the Chiefs and all 32 teams will have a 17th spot on their practice squads available for players from the program this season.

The Saints also have Blake Grupe coming off of his rookie season. He was 30-of-37 on field goals and 40-of-40 on extra points last year.