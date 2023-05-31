Saints sign Jesse James

Veteran tight end Jesse James has found a new NFL home.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings news that James has signed with the Saints. No terms of the deal have been announced.

James played in two games for the Browns last season before landing on injured reserve for the rest of the year. The 2015 fifth-round pick spent four years with the Steelers before moving on for two years in Detroit and one year in Chicago.

James has 157 catches, 1,522 yards, and 12 touchdowns over the course of his entire career.

The Saints also signed Foster Moreau recently. The two newcomers join Juwan Johnson, Taysom Hill, Lucas Krull, and Miller Forristall in their tight end group.

In addition to the James move, the transaction wire shows that they have signed fullback Jake Bargas and waived kicker Alex Quevedo.