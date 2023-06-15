 Skip navigation
Saints sign Lynn Bowden, Keke Coutee

  
Published June 15, 2023 01:29 PM
June 12, 2023 01:08 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed reflect on some of the greatest non-QBs to represent Chicago in the 21st century, including Olin Kreutz, Brian Urlacher, Lance Briggs, Charles Tillman, Devin Hester and more.

The Saints signed veteran receivers Lynn Bowden and Keke Coutee after workouts on Thursday.

They waived offensive lineman Yasir Durant, receiver Malik Flowers and running back SaRodorick Thompson.

The Patriots cut Bowden on May 10, and he has remained a free agent since. The Raiders made him a third-round pick in 2020, but he never even played a game for the team.

The Raiders traded Bowden to the Dolphins before his rookie season in a swap of late-round picks, and he played 10 games as a rookie. Bowden never got on the field in 2021, and he appeared in only one game for the Patriots last season.

He has 28 catches for 211 yards in his career.

Coutee worked out for the Packers in May but had not received an offer until the Saints decided to take a flier.

The Texans made him a fourth-round pick in 2018, and he spent three years in Houston before going to Indianapolis for two.

He played only 10 games and caught two passes for 25 yards the past two seasons with the Colts, though he did return 17 punts for 152 yards in 2022.

Coutee has 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns in his career.