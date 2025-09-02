Saints sign QB Jake Haener to the active roster

The Saints signed quarterback Jake Haener to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

New Orleans waived Haener last week.

He will serve as the third-string quarterback behind Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough.

Haener, a fourth-round pick in 2023, appeared in eight games last season. He started one of those games and finished the year 18-of-39 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He was 10-of-17 for 78 yards and an interception in two preseason games this summer.

The Saints also made the signing of Tommy Mellott to the practice squad official. Mellott was a quarterback at Montana State before the Raiders drafted him in the sixth round and moved him to wide receiver. New Orleans lists him as a wide receiver.

Linebacker Eku Leota also is joining the practice squad.