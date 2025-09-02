 Skip navigation
Saints sign QB Jake Haener to the active roster

  
Published September 2, 2025 05:25 PM

The Saints signed quarterback Jake Haener to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

New Orleans waived Haener last week.

He will serve as the third-string quarterback behind Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough.

Haener, a fourth-round pick in 2023, appeared in eight games last season. He started one of those games and finished the year 18-of-39 for 226 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

He was 10-of-17 for 78 yards and an interception in two preseason games this summer.

The Saints also made the signing of Tommy Mellott to the practice squad official. Mellott was a quarterback at Montana State before the Raiders drafted him in the sixth round and moved him to wide receiver. New Orleans lists him as a wide receiver.

Linebacker Eku Leota also is joining the practice squad.