Saints sign RB Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad

  
Published October 21, 2025 06:18 PM

The Saints officially placed center Erik McCoy and running back Kendre Miller on season-ending injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

McCoy tore his biceps in Sunday’s 26-14 loss to the Bears, and running back Kendre Miller tore his ACL.

The Saints used one of the roster spots to sign running back Velus Jones Jr. to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jones has played five games for the Saints and has returned seven kickoffs for 174 yards (24.9 avg.) and made three special teams tackles.

He entered the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Bears in 2022 out of Tennessee and has appeared in 34 games with two starts for the Bears (2022-24), Panthers (2024) and Saints (2025).

The Saints also announced the signing of running back Audric Estimé to the practice squad.