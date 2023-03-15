 Skip navigation
Saints sign running back Jamaal Williams

  
Published March 15, 2023 03:04 PM
nbc_pft_michaelthomas_230315
March 15, 2023 09:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the Saints’ reported move to re-sign Michael Thomas to a one-year deal and weigh in on how he’ll contribute teamed up with Derek Carr next season.

Last season’s NFL leader in rushing touchdowns is heading to New Orleans.

Jamaal Williams has agreed to a contract with the Saints, according to multiple reports.

Williams has played four seasons in Green Bay and then the last two in Detroit and is coming off a career year. He had 262 carries for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns last season, all career highs.

For much of his career Williams has split carries with another back, often a back who is a better receiver than Williams is, and that will remain the case in New Orleans. With the Saints, Williams joins a backfield that already has Alvin Kamara.