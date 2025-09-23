Saints sign TE Moliki Matavao

Tight end Moliki Matavao is back with the Saints.

The Saints waive Matavao before their Week 3 loss to the Seahawks, but announced his return to the 53-man roster on Tuesday. Wide receiver Kevin Austin, who took Matavao’s spot over the weekend, was waived in a corresponding move.

Matavao, who was a seventh-round pick this year, played in the first two games of the regular season. He played five offensive snaps and nine special teams snaps in losses to the Cardinals and 49ers.

Juwan Johnson and Jack Stoll are the other tight ends on the Saints’ active roster at the moment.