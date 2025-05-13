 Skip navigation
Saints sign third-round pick Vernon Broughton

  
Published May 13, 2025 04:28 PM

The Saints are down to one unsigned draft pick.

They announced that defensive tackle Vernon Broughton signed his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday. Broughton was one of the team’s two third-round picks and his signing leaves second-round quarterback Tyler Shough as the only unsigned selection.

Broughton had 39 tackles, four sacks, 4.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries for Texas last season. He played 56 games overall for the Longhorns.

Bryan Bresee, Davon Godchaux, Khalen Saunders, Nathan Shepherd, John Ridgeway, and Khristian Boyd are also in the mix at defensive tackle in New Orleans.