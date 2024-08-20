Saints take Juwan Johnson off PUP list

The Saints will practice on Tuesday night and tight end Juwan Johnson is set to get on the field for the first time this summer.

Johnson was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp, but multiple reports on Tuesday say that he has been activated. Johnson is also scheduled to talk to the media after practice.

Johnson had foot surgery in June and has spent the last couple of months rehabbing from that injury. The hope when he went under the knife was that he’d be back for Week One and Tuesday’s move keeps that in play.

Johnson had 37 catches for 368 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games last season.