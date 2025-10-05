Saints take their first lead since the second quarter of Week One

Something rare has happened today in New Orleans: The Saints are leading.

A Saints field goal as time expired in the second half gave them a 16-14 lead over the Giants. It’s the first time the 0-4 Saints have had a lead this season since they were ahead of the Cardinals in the second quarter of Week One.

The Saints have been aided by some Giants mistakes, including Jaxson Dart severely underthrowing a wide-open Darius Slayton on what should have been a touchdown on a flea-flicker, and Slayton losing a fumble on one of the passes he did catch.

Spencer Rattler has played perhaps his best half of the season, completing 16 of 24 passes for 187 yards with a touchdown and no turnovers, and also running for 22 yards. The Saints will hope Rattler can play well in the second half and they can hold onto the lead — and get their first win of the season, and Rattler’s first win of his career.