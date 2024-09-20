Saints TE Taysom Hill is questionable for Sunday vs. Eagles

Saints tight end Taysom Hill (chest) had another limited practice Friday. He is questionable to play Sunday against the Eagles.

Hill required a trip to the hospital after injuring his chest during Sunday’s win against the Cowboys, but he did fly back to New Orleans with the team.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (calf) is the only player the Saints ruled out. He did not practice all week.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson (calf), safety Will Harris (shin), wide receiver A.T. Perry (illness) and offensive tackle Landon Young (foot) are questionable. Young did not practice Friday, while Jackson and Harris were limited. Perry was a full participant and seems on track to play.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring), offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga (back), safety Tyrann Mathieu (heel) and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (abdomen) do not have a designation.