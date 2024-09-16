 Skip navigation
Saints think Taysom Hill avoided serious chest injury

  
Published September 16, 2024 05:41 PM

Saints tight end Taysom Hill had to go to the hospital after suffering a chest injury during Sunday’s win in Dallas, but head coach Dennis Allen provided a positive update on his condition on Monday.

Hill flew back to New Orleans with the team and Allen said Hill went for more tests on Monday, but the team believes he’s avoided a major injury.

“He’s doing good. He feels good. I don’t know if we’ve gotten all the results back on him. He went and got some more imaging today. I think we avoided anything real serious,” Allen said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com.

Allen said Hill, who had one catch on Sunday, will “be in the rehab process” during the practice week and further word on his status should come later in the week.