Saints to host Hurricane Milton relief drive at Sunday’s game vs. Buccaneers

As Tampa Bay begins its recovery from Hurricane Milton, Saints fans in New Orleans are being asked to help.

The Saints will have a Milton relief drive during Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, working with United Way and the Red Cross to collect hygiene and cleaning supplies for those affected by the storm.

From 8:30 a.m. until the end of the first quarter on Sunday, fans will be able to donate items that volunteers will load onto trucks and take to the Tampa area.

Cleaning supplies requested include garbage bags, gloves, bleach, Clorox wipes, tarps, paper towels and mold remediation products. Hygiene items include shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and diapers. There will be places to drop off donations throughout the Superdome.

“We encourage all fans attending the game on Sunday to contribute in any way they can,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Florida has recently endured the devastation of two hurricanes. This is a critical moment for their community, as many individuals and families are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. By coming together and donating essential supplies, we can make a meaningful impact on their recovery. Every item collected represents hope and support for those who need it most.”