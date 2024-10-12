 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints to host Hurricane Milton relief drive at Sunday’s game vs. Buccaneers

  
Published October 12, 2024 06:14 AM

As Tampa Bay begins its recovery from Hurricane Milton, Saints fans in New Orleans are being asked to help.

The Saints will have a Milton relief drive during Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, working with United Way and the Red Cross to collect hygiene and cleaning supplies for those affected by the storm.

From 8:30 a.m. until the end of the first quarter on Sunday, fans will be able to donate items that volunteers will load onto trucks and take to the Tampa area.

Cleaning supplies requested include garbage bags, gloves, bleach, Clorox wipes, tarps, paper towels and mold remediation products. Hygiene items include shampoo, conditioner, soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, feminine hygiene products and diapers. There will be places to drop off donations throughout the Superdome.

“We encourage all fans attending the game on Sunday to contribute in any way they can,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Florida has recently endured the devastation of two hurricanes. This is a critical moment for their community, as many individuals and families are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene. By coming together and donating essential supplies, we can make a meaningful impact on their recovery. Every item collected represents hope and support for those who need it most.”