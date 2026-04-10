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Saints to host WRs Ted Hurst, Omar Cooper on pre-draft visits

  
Published April 10, 2026 11:26 AM

The Saints have meetings with a couple of wide receivers on the docket for Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ted Hurst and Omar Cooper are both slated to visit with the NFC South team.

Hurst had 127 catches for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns at Georgia State the last two seasons. He transferred to the school after playing at Valdosta State and is meeting with the Falcons on Friday. Another local prospect, former Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller, is also in Atlanta.

Hurst is not generally projected to go as early in the draft as Cooper, who starred at Indiana en route to last season’s national title. Cooper is meeting with the Commanders on Friday.