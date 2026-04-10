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WR Omar Cooper to visit the Commanders

  
Published April 10, 2026 08:58 AM

The Commanders have a meeting set with one of the top wide receivers in this year’s draft.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that former Indiana wideout Omar Cooper will visit with the team. Cooper has also spent time with a number of teams, including the Panthers and Cowboys, and is expected to meet with a handful of others before the widow for pre-draft visits comes to an end.

Cooper had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns during the Hoosiers’ national championship run.

With Zach Ertz and Deebo Samuel still unsigned for 2026, Terry McLaurin is the top returning receiver in Washington. They signed Van Jefferson and Dyami Brown to go with Treylon Burks, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane.