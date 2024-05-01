 Skip navigation
Saints to sign DB Will Harris to one-year deal

  
Published May 1, 2024 01:01 PM

The Saints are adding some depth to their secondary.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, defensive back Will Harris has agreed to join New Orleans on a one-year deal.

Harris, 28, was a Lions third-round pick in the 2019 draft and played his first five seasons with the club. He’s played at safety and corner in the league, starting 17 games for Detroit in 2021.

In 2023, he appeared in 17 games with two starts, playing a heavier special teams role. He was on the field for 18 percent of defensive snaps and 65 percent of special teams snaps.

Having appeared in 81 games with 40 starts, Harris has 14 passes defensed with two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.