Saints to sign Jake Luton off Panthers practice squad

Derek Carr’s shoulder injury may make him unavailable for the team’s next few games, so the Saints have moved to add another quarterback to their 53-man roster.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that they are signing Jake Luton off of the Panthers’ practice squad. Luton spent the preseason with Carolina and returned to the practice squad last week.

Luton’s return to Carolina coincided with Bryce Young’s ankle injury and he was the backup to Andy Dalton for their Week Three loss to the Seahawks. There’s no word on his availability for this week yet and the Panthers took a look at Bryce Perkins as another reserve option on Tuesday.

Jameis Winston replaced Carr after his injury against the Packers and Taysom Hill also takes snaps for the Saints at times. Fourth-round pick Jake Haener is suspended for three more games.