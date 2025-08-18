Saints trade DT Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars for C Luke Fortner

The Saints are trading veteran defensive tackle Khalen Saunders to the Jaguars, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. New Orleans will get center Luke Fortner in return.

Saunders, 29, started for the Saints in Sunday’s preseason game against the Jaguars but had no stats. The team listed him as the backup to Davon Godchaux, who the Saints acquired in an offseason trade with the Patriots.

He totaled 43 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception and three pass breakups in 13 games last season.

Saunders spent the past two seasons in New Orleans after four seasons in Kansas City. He won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs.

He is entering the final year of his contract due to make $1.3 million in base salary.

Fortner, 27, has appeared in all 51 possible games since the Jaguars made him a third-round pick in 2022. He started every game his first two seasons but none last season.

He is playing on a one-year contract worth $1.150 million after taking a pay cut this offseason.

The Saints needed depth at center after losing Will Clapp to a season-ending foot injury. The trade for Fortner will allow Torricelli Simpkins, who started at center Sunday, to move back to guard.