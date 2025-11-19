Saints waive Brandin Cooks

Wide receiver Brandin Cooks’ second stint with the Saints is over.

Multiple reports on Wednesday say that the Saints are parting ways with Cooks. All players let go after the trade deadline are subject to waivers, so Cooks will find himself with a new team on Thursday if someone claims him.

Cooks appeared in every game for the Saints this season and started three of them. He had 19 catches for 165 yards.

The Saints drafted Cooks in the first round in 2014 and he played three years for them before being traded to the Patriots. He moved on to the Rams for the next two seasons and has also played for the Texans and Cowboys.