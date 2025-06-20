Saints waive DB Travion Fluellen

The Saints cut running back Xazavian Valladay on Friday, a move previously reported.

They also waived defensive back Travion Fluellen, Matthew Paras of nola.com reports.

Fluellen spent the final five weeks of the 2024 season on the Saints’ practice squad, but he did not appear in a game. The Saints signed him to a futures contract after the season.

Fluellen played collegiately at Houston Baptist for one season before transferring to Middle Tennessee State.

In three seasons at Middle Tennessee State, he played 36 games and recorded 197 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions and 16 pass breakups. As a senior in 2023, he ended the season ranked third on the team with 64 tackles, including 2.5 stops for loss, a team-high three interceptions and three pass breakups.

Fluellen went undrafted and entered the NFL as a free agent, signing with the Saints.