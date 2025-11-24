Saints will give Justin Tucker a tryout

Kicker Justin Tucker was reinstated 13 days after, after serving a 10-game suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. His phone, by all appearances, had not rung.

It now has.

NFL Media reports that the Saints have invited Tucker to a kicker tryout. Cade York also will participate, per the report.

Some believed Tucker’s off-field baggage coupled with a lackluster 2024 season with the Ravens (73.3-percent field-goal conversion rate) would make it more difficult for him to get a shot. He’s now getting one, with the Saints.

Tucker, a five-time first-team All-Pro, was accused by multiple women of misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. He denied the allegations, and he was never charged criminally nor sued civilly. The league investigated after reporting earlier this year by the Baltimore Banner. Cut by the Ravens in May, Tucker accepted a 10-game suspension without a full-blown hearing or appeal.

Seven years ago, Tucker missed the first extra point of his career in the final seconds of a game against the Saints, resulting in a one-point loss by Baltimore.

Current Saints kicker Blake Grupe has missed eight of 26 field goals this season. On Sunday against the Falcons, Grupe missed a 38-yard field goal and a 47-yard field goal.