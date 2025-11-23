 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold goes deep to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks lead 10-3

  
Published November 23, 2025 01:51 PM

The Seahawks got off to a sluggish start after making a cross-country trip to Nashville to face the Titans, but they look like they’re fully awake in the second quarter.

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba got matched up 1-on-1 with Titans safety Amani Hooker and Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold found the league’s leading receiver for a 63-yard touchdown. The score put them up 10-3 with 11:02 left to play in the first half.

The Titans opened the game with a long drive that ate up more than nine minutes, but they opted to kick a field goal rather than go for it on a fourth down inside the 5-yard line.

Seattle followed with a field goal of its own and will now look to extend their lead even further before halftime.