nbc_csu_bucsatfalconsv2_241003.jpg
NFL Week 5 preview: Buccaneers vs. Falcons
nbc_pft_mccourtyfunonpats_241003.jpg
McCourty: Patriots' 'fun' was always about winning
nbc_pft_adamswishlistdkodds_241003.jpg
Adams' reported wish list includes Jets, Saints

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Miami Dolphins v Seattle Seahawks
Mike McDaniel has seen "progress" with Odell Beckham Jr.
Father of Mine
It's a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Sam Darnold named NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published October 3, 2024 12:08 PM

The Vikings have had an excellent start to the season and their quarterback is a significant reason why.

Now Sam Darnold has been named NFC offensive player of the month.

Darnold has helped lead the Vikings to a 4-0 start. In four September games, he completed 69 percent of his throws for 932 yards with a league-leading 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also leading the league with a 118.9 passer rating.

The Vikings will be heading across the pond on Thursday to play the Jets in London on Sunday.