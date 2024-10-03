Sam Darnold named NFC offensive player of the month

The Vikings have had an excellent start to the season and their quarterback is a significant reason why.

Now Sam Darnold has been named NFC offensive player of the month.

Darnold has helped lead the Vikings to a 4-0 start. In four September games, he completed 69 percent of his throws for 932 yards with a league-leading 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s also leading the league with a 118.9 passer rating.

The Vikings will be heading across the pond on Thursday to play the Jets in London on Sunday.