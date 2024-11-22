Sam Darnold off injury report, set to play vs. Bears

There’s officially no concern for Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold’s availability for Sunday’s game against the Bears.

After Darnold (foot) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday, he has no game status and is set to play in Week 12. He was also a full participant on Friday.

In 10 games this season, Darnold has completed 68 percent of his passes for 2,387 yards with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters in his Friday press conference that tight end Josh Oliver (wrist/ankle) is out. Outside linebacker Gabriel Murphy (knee) and tight end Nick Muse (hand) are both questionable.

Both Murphy and Muse are returning from injured reserve and were full participants in practice all week.

Running back Aaron Jones (ribs) and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard (toe) are also off the injury report and are set to play.