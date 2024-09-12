Sam Darnold: Playing with the 49ers last year “definitely helps” this week

Sam Darnold spent the 2023 season with the 49ers, backing up quarterback Brock Purdy.

Now Darnold will face his former team on Sunday when the 49ers come to Minnesota for a Week 2 matchup between 1-0 teams.

In his Wednesday press conference, Darnold said it was “huge” to be a part of San Francisco’s organization last season as he learned plenty about himself.

“Just being able to learn how they do things over there — not only schematically, but just as an organization,” Darnold said. “It was great to be able to be a part of [it] for a year. And to be able to have the season that we had last year was amazing to be a part of.

“I think just when you’re at quarterback, I feel like a lot of times you can feel everything kind of collapsing on you, not just in the game, but theoretically, like, as a whole. Just if things aren’t going your way, you can feel the weight of the world a little bit. And, you know, at the end of the day, it’s your job to just put the ball in your playmaker’s hands and let them go run and make a play. I think it’s as simple as that sometimes. And for me, it’s just about being able to get the ball out and into their hands and let them go run with it.”

Darnold also has a good idea of what it’ll be like to play the 49ers defense, as he served as the scout team quarterback. While San Francisco had a different defensive coordinator last year, the personnel is largely the same. Darnold noted the speed and physicality that the group plays with.

“Yeah, I think just seeing them every day, I think it definitely helps,” Darnold said. “Just experience, being able to see the defense, but I’m sure they’ll have some different things. But again, like I said, really excited about the opportunity.”

Darnold finished last week’s 28-6 victory over the Giants 19-of-24 for 208 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.