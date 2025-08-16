Sam Darnold plays one series, completes all four passes

Sam Darnold got his feet wet, playing 10 plays on one possession in the Seahawks’ second preseason game.

The quarterback, who signed with the Seahawks in the offseason, did not throw the ball down the field with air yards of minus-5, minus-1, 1 and 4 yards on his four attempts. But he was perfect.

Darnold went 4-for-4 for 34 yards, connecting with four different receivers. Fullback Robbie Ouzis caught one for 13 yards, tight end Elijah Arroyo one for 9, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba one for 7 and tight end AJ Barner one for 5.

Zach Charbonnet ran for 45 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown, on five carries on the 81-yard drive that gave the Seahawks a 7-0 lead over the Chiefs.

The Seahawks faced only one third down and sent rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe out for the quarterback sneak with Darnold lined up at running back. Milroe gained 2 yards.

Drew Lock replaced Darnold on the second possession.

Darnold did not play in the preseason opener.