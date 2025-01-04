 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold surges to comeback player of the year favorite

  
Published January 4, 2025 10:35 AM

Earlier this week, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was the betting favorite to win comeback player of the year. Now, he’s not.

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold has overtaken Burrow at most sports books. At DraftKings, for instance, Darnold has moved to -135, with Burrow at +135.

As of Wednesday, Burrow was the favorite at -200. Darnold’s odds were +175.

The change occurred without the playing of any additional games. So what happened? With the Associated Press making it clear on Wednesday that, despite its desire that players like Darnold (who is not coming back from injury or illness) not receive votes, votes for Darnold won’t be rejected, enough bets were made on Darnold to make him the favorite.

Burrow and Darnold are the top options. Burrow better fits the guidelines. But if he doesn’t make the playoffs and if Darnold delivers the Vikings to the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win at Detroit on Sunday night, maybe it will be Darnold.