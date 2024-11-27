 Skip navigation
Sam Darnold “very happy” to have Daniel Jones as a teammate

  
Published November 27, 2024 06:40 PM

Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold got another backup today when former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed with Minnesota’s practice squad. Darnold is happy about that.

Darnold said today that he and Jones have known each other for years and that he expects Jones to be a good addition to the Vikings’ quarterback room.

“Signing DJ today, very happy to be teammates with him,” Darnold said. “Spent some time with him in the past. Great guy. He’s played a lot of football, so just to be able to draw from his experience in certain things is going to help this football team.”

Darnold has revitalized his career this year and has the Vikings poised to make the playoffs, and Jones has signed with the Vikings in the hopes that he can revitalize his own career. Jones probably won’t see the field this season, but he may be able to learn from Darnold about how a highly drafted quarterback can turn his career around with a fresh start.