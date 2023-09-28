Sam Howell: No excuses for how I played on Sunday

After a promising start in the first two games of the season, Commanders quarterback Sam Howell turned in a dismal game in Sunday’s loss to the Bills. He says it’s his own fault.

“I don’t make any excuses for myself,” Howell said. “I expect to play much better than I played Sunday. My teammates and this organization deserves for me to play much better than I played on Sunday, and I’ve just got to do a better job. I can’t make the excuse I’m young. The teams that we’re playing don’t care; the scoreboard doesn’t care. I’ve got to do my job at a higher level for this team to get where we want to go, so I’m excited to get back out there on Sunday.”

Howell could hardly play any worse than he did in the 37-3 loss to the Bills. He completed 19 of 29 passes for just 170 yards, with no touchdowns, four interceptions and nine sacks.

On Sunday the Commanders play the 3-0 Eagles in a game that should go a long way toward determining where the Commanders stack up in the NFC East. Howell said the Commanders’ win at Philadelphia last year (when he was a backup who didn’t play) was one of the highlights of the season, and another win over the Eagles would similarly energize the team.

“It was a great game, a great win for us last year, such a cool thing to be a part of. The locker room, that was probably the most excited I saw our locker room was after that game last year,” Howell said. “Obviously last year’s game isn’t going to do anything for us this year. It’s a new team, we have a new team, we’ve got to go in there and play at a high level to have a chance to win the game.”

The Commanders need Howell to be a whole lot better against the Eagles.