Bengals DE Sam Hubbard: No reason to panic, 15 games left

The Bengals didn’t get a win in Kansas City on Sunday, but they felt a little better about themselves than they did after their Week One home loss to the Patriots.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s 51-yard field goal on the final play of the game gave his team a 26-25 win, but head coach Zac Taylor said that he liked “how we fought on the road against a really good team” and defensive end Sam Hubbard said the lesson he took from the game was that the Bengals have plenty of reason to believe they can turn things around.

“Never moral victories, but I think we can beat anybody. We proved that today,” Hubbard said, via the team’s website. “Fifteen games left. There’s no reason to panic. We take what we did today and build off it.”

This is the third straight year that the Bengals have started 0-2. They went to the AFC Championship Game after the first of those seasons and finished with a winning record last year despite losing quarterback Joe Burrow to an injury, so there’s history to support Hubbard’s view that the team can still get where they want to go. Starting on that path against the Commanders next weekend would be a good way of convincing others.