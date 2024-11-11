Sam LaPorta could miss Week 11 with AC joint sprain

The good news for Lions tight end Sam LaPorta on Sunday night was that he set a season-high with 66 receiving yards and scored a touchdown to help his team to a win in Houston.

The bad news is that he might not be able to build on that performance next weekend. LaPorta was forced to leave Sunday night’s contest with a shoulder injury.

After the game, Lions head coach Dan Campbell said that LaPorta has an AC joint sprain. Campbell said that the injury is not a long-term concern, but it could keep LaPorta from playing against the Jaguars in Week 11.

LaPorta has 25 catches for 366 yards and three touchdowns on the season.