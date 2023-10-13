Sam LaPorta expects to play at Tampa Bay despite calf injury

Detroit rookie tight end Sam LaPorta says he’s good to go for Sunday at Tampa Bay.

LaPorta, who missed yesterday’s practice with a calf injury, told reporters today that he plans to play against the Buccaneers.

The Lions had a walk-through practice today and LaPorta took part, seeming none the worse for wear. LaPorta said the injury stemmed from Sunday’s game and flared up on Thursday.

In his first five career games, LaPorta has 25 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns.