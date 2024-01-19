Sam LaPorta questionable for Sunday

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was able to play in last Sunday’s win over the Rams, but he’s not a sure thing for this Sunday’s matchup with the Buccaneers.

LaPorta is still dealing with a knee injury and he’s been listed as questionable for the divisional round. LaPorta was a limited participant in practice the last two days.

Edge rusher James Houston has also been limited as he tries to return from a Week Two fractured fibula. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the team is still mulling whether they will activate Houston.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond has been ruled out for the second straight week with a knee injury.