Sam LaPorta TD catch narrows Chiefs lead over Lions to 20-17

  
Published October 12, 2025 10:31 PM

The Lions didn’t get anything going on their first drive of the second half, but found plenty of rhythm on their second.

Tight end Sam LaPorta made a terrific play to catch a 4-yard touchdown in the back of the end zone, reducing the Chiefs’ lead to three points early in the fourth quarter.

With a defender draped all over him, LaPorta caught quarterback Jared Goff’s pass with one arm, getting two feet down for the score.

It was LaPorta’s second touchdown of the season.

The play capped an eight-play, 81-yard drive that took just 4:20 off the clock. The Lions faced little resistance going down the field, with just two second downs — both of which were second-and-4.

Goff is now 21-of-24 for 191 yards with two touchdowns, which is good for a passer rating of 127.6.