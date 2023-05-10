 Skip navigation
Sam Mustipher visited Ravens

  
Published May 10, 2023 12:04 PM

The Ravens hosted free agent interior offensive lineman Sam Mustipher on a visit late last week, Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports.

The Ravens have a need for a backup center with guard versatility after losing Trystan Colon to the Jets earlier this offseason. Patrick Mekari, the team’s swing tackle, has center experience.

But the Ravens likely want a better option behind Tyler Linderbaum, and Billy Price, Pat Elflein, Chase Roullier and Matt SKura also are available as free agents.

The Bears declined to extend a restricted free agent tender to Mustipher in March.

He started 40 games for the Bears the past three seasons.