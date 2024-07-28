 Skip navigation
Sam Williams believed to have torn ACL after injury in Cowboys practice

  
Published July 28, 2024 06:04 PM

Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams needed to be carted off the practice field when he was injured at training camp on Sunday and initial word is that he suffered a severe injury.

NFL Media reports that Williams is believed to have a torn ACL. Further tests will be done to confirm that diagnosis and Williams’ season will be over if that confirmation arrives.

Williams joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2022 and he spent his first two seasons as a rotational player behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. He was set to play the same role in 2024 and had 8.5 sacks over his first two seasons in Dallas.

Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, 2023 fourth-round pick Villami Fehoko, Durrell Johnson, Chauncey Golston, and Tyrus Wheat are the other defensive ends on the Cowboys roster.