Sam Williams believed to have torn ACL after injury in Cowboys practice
Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams needed to be carted off the practice field when he was injured at training camp on Sunday and initial word is that he suffered a severe injury.
NFL Media reports that Williams is believed to have a torn ACL. Further tests will be done to confirm that diagnosis and Williams’ season will be over if that confirmation arrives.
Williams joined the Cowboys as a second-round pick in 2022 and he spent his first two seasons as a rotational player behind DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons. He was set to play the same role in 2024 and had 8.5 sacks over his first two seasons in Dallas.
Second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, 2023 fourth-round pick Villami Fehoko, Durrell Johnson, Chauncey Golston, and Tyrus Wheat are the other defensive ends on the Cowboys roster.