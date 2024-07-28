Sam Williams carted off at Cowboys practice

The Cowboys will be hoping to get some good news about the health of defensive end Sam Williams in the coming days.

Reporters at Sunday’s training camp practice shared videos of Williams being carted off the field in Oxnard, California after he went down during a drill. Those reports said Williams appeared to suffer an injury to his left leg, but there’s been no update from the team about what happened at this point.

Williams was a 2022 second-round pick and he followed up a four-sack rookie season with 4.5 sacks while appearing in every game last season. He also recorded 48 tackles, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and 16 quarterback hits.

DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons are the top two edge rushers in Dallas and losing Williams for any significant period of time could lead to a bigger role for second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland.