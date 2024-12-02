Saquon Barkley extends Eagles lead to 21-12

The Ravens have done a good job of keeping Eagles running back Saquon Barkley under wraps on Sunday, but it’s been a matter of when rather than if for Barkley this season.

That remained the case this week. Barkley broke loose for a 25-yard touchdown run with 7:56 left to play in the game and the Eagles are now leading 21-12.

Barkley had a 14-yard run a couple of plays before he scored and he now has 15 carries for 90 yards on the day.

Jalen Hurts kept the drive going with a nine-yard completion to tight end Dallas Goedert on third down and then picked up another first with an 11-yard run one play before Barkley found the end zone.

The Ravens have seen kicker Justin Tucker miss three kicks that cost them seven points and Barkley’s score means they’re going to need more than a kick to pull out this win.