SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Saquon Barkley fined $46,371 for use of his helmet

  
Published September 20, 2025 04:35 PM

The NFL fined Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet after lowering his head on a play in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.

Barkley, who was not penalized on the play, will lose $46,371 from his paycheck.

Barkley lowered his head and made contact with Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner after a short reception from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. He gained 6 yards on the play before Conner brought him down.

Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards.