Saquon Barkley fined $46,371 for use of his helmet
Published September 20, 2025 04:35 PM
The NFL fined Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet after lowering his head on a play in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.
Barkley, who was not penalized on the play, will lose $46,371 from his paycheck.
Barkley lowered his head and made contact with Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner after a short reception from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. He gained 6 yards on the play before Conner brought him down.
Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards.