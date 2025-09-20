Saquon Barkley fined $46,371 for use of his helmet

The NFL fined Eagles running back Saquon Barkley for unnecessary roughness/use of the helmet after lowering his head on a play in Sunday’s victory over the Chiefs.

Barkley, who was not penalized on the play, will lose $46,371 from his paycheck.

Barkley lowered his head and made contact with Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner after a short reception from Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. He gained 6 yards on the play before Conner brought him down.

Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown and two catches for 6 yards.