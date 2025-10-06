 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley listed as non-participant on Monday injury report

  
Published October 6, 2025 05:14 PM

The Eagles have an injury concern with one of their top players as they begin a short week.

Running back Saquon Barkley is listed as a non-participant on Philadelphia’s Monday injury report estimate due to a knee injury.

Barkley took just six carries for 30 yards and caught three passes for 58 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, with no injury announced during the contest. He was on the field for 72 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. That’s lower than his average of 85 percent through the first four weeks of the season.

Barkley’s numbers are considerably down through Philadelphia’s first five weeks in comparison to the 2024 season. He’s rushed for 267 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, and caught 17 passes for 128 yards with a TD.

Offensive lineman Landon Dickerson (ankle) and tight end Grant Calcaterra (oblique) also would not have practiced on Monday.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (biceps) and defensive tackle Byron Young (triceps) would have been limited.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, who is returning from the physically unable to perform list, would have been a full participant.