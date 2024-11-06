Saquon Barkley named NFC offensive player of the week for third time in 2024

For the third time this season, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has been named NFC offensive player of the week.

This time, Barkley rushed for 159 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 40 yards with a TD in Philadelphia’s 28-23 victory over Jacksonville.

Barkley also made one of the plays of the year, going backward to hurdle over a defender during the contest.

Through eight games, Barkley has clearly been one of the league’s best offseason additions. He’s rushed for 925 yards with six touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 146 yards with two TDs. His yards per carry average has jumped from 3.9 last year to 5.9 this season.

Barkley also won offensive player of the week for his performance against the Packers in Week 1 and in the win over the Giants in Week 7.

Barkley and the Eagles will try to keep things rolling against the Cowboys on Sunday.