Saquon Barkley runs away with offensive player of the year

The Giants allowed Saquon Barkley to walk away in free agency. Their loss was the Eagles’ gain.

Barkley became an MVP candidate in his first year with the Eagles. He isn’t likely to win that quarterback, which has become a quarterback award, but Barkley did win offensive player of the year.

He had 345 carries for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 33 catches for 278 yards and two touchdowns for the Eagles. Barkley became the ninth player in NFL history to rush for more than 2,000 yards in a season, and his 2,005 yards is eighth-most in league history.

Barkley is the only player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 or more yards and 13 or more touchdowns while averaging more than 5.8 yards (5.81) per carry.

He posted a career high in scrimmage yards (302) and a franchise record in rushing yards (255) in a 37-20 victory over the Rams in Week 12. He had 11 games with 100 or more rushing yards, including five of 150 or more.

Barkley won the award with 406 points and 35 of the 50 first-place votes. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was second (183 points, 12 first-place votes), Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase (171, 0) third, Ravens running back Derrick Henry fourth (92, 1) and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow fifth (78, 1). Bills quarterback Josh Allen had the other first-place vote and finished sixth.

Jackson is the favorite for MVP.