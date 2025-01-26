 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley scores second TD after Commanders fumble, Eagles lead 14-3

  
Published January 26, 2025 03:39 PM

The Commanders’ first giveaway of the postseason came at a bad time and now the Eagles have a significant first-quarter lead.

Washington receiver Dyami Brown’s fumble led to Saquon Barkley’s second touchdown of the game to give Philadelphia a 14-3 advantage.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels had hit Brown with 6-yard pass before linebacker Zack Baun forced Brown to fumble near the sideline. Safety Reed Blankenship picked up the loose ball to give the Eagles an extra possession.

It didn’t take long for the Eagles to get in the end zone, with Jalen Hurts hitting DeVonta Smith for a 20-yard gain down the left sideline to put the club in scoring position.

A few plays later, Barkley went into the end zone for a 4-yard score to make it 14-3.

Barkley has two carries for 64-yard with two touchdowns so far in the NFC Championship Game.