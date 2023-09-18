Saquon Barkley “walking OK” after ankle injury (but that doesn’t mean he can play)

The diagnosis and prognosis are still not known for Giants running back Saquon Barkley’s right ankle injury. What is known is that they play on Thursday night, in San Francisco.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Barkley was “walking OK” after the game. Obviously, however, that doesn’t say much about whether he’ll be able to play in four days.

Some have characterized his demeanor as not good, but that likewise doesn’t tell us anything with any real certainty. He has an incentive package that requires a career year. If he misses only one game, it becomes much harder to make that extra money.

In 2019, Barkley injured his right ankle. In 2020, he suffered a torn ACL. In 2021, he injured his left ankle.

Time will tell whether and to what extent Barkley will miss time after this latest injury. We’ll be tracking it all week right here.