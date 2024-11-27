 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley wins fourth NFC offensive player of the week of 2024

  
Published November 27, 2024 12:06 PM

Running back Saquon Barkley’s first season with the Eagles has been filled with one highlight after another, but he found a new level in last Sunday night’s win over the Rams.

Barkley set a new franchise record with 255 rushing yards as the Eagles rolled past the Rams for a 37-20 road win. Barkley provided 12 of those points with touchdown runs of 70 and 72 yards and he also picked up 47 yards through the air during the win.

That performance made Barkley an easy choice as the NFC offensive player of the week. It’s the fourth time he’s taken the honors this season.

Barkley leads the league with 223 carries, 1,392 rushing yards, and 1,649 yards from scrimmage. Should that remain the case at the end of the season, Barkley will have a strong chance of being the league’s offensive player of the year.